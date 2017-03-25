MLB

Report: Rougned Odor agrees to six-year, $49.5 million extension with Rangers

SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Texas Rangers have reached a six-year contract extension with Rougned Odor worth $49.5 million extension, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The deal includes an option for a seventh year. The deal is in the range of the six-year extension signed by Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in April 2014 worth $52.5 million.

Odor is coming off a season in which he hit a career-high .271 with 33 home runs 88 RBIs and recorded a .296 on-base percentage.

Best reason to watch every AL Central team in 2017

Odor is best known for his role in a brawl with Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista. He was suspended eight games for punching Bautista in the face. 

Odor played for Venezuela in the recent World Baseball Classic. He turned 23 years old last month.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters