In retrospect, too much may have been expected of Carlos Correa in 2016, but he set a high bar in 2015, when he won the AL Rookie of the Year award after batting .279 with a .345 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage while bashing 22 home runs in just 99 games. Not bad for a 21-year-old. By comparison, last year’s .274/.361/.451 line and 20 homers in 153 games can’t help but look like a disappointment. But keep in mind that he doesn’t turn 23 until September and that his speed on the bases and his defense at shortstop help make him one of the most complete players in baseball already. He'll start this season looking to prove everyone who doubts him wrong; that’s worth the price of admission.