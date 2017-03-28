MLB

San Diego Padres: Superduperutilityman

While San Diego's lineup features All-Star Wil Myers at first base and touted prospects Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe in the outfield, one needn't look further than the rotation—which includes reclamation projects Trevor Cahill, Jhoulys Chacin, Clayton Richard and Jered Waver—to know that this rebuilding team is in for a lean season. That at least gives the Padres room to experiment, and no project is more unique than their attempt to turn backup catcher/outfielder Christian Bethancourt, a .223/.253/.368 career hitter better known for his cannon-like throws, into a part-time relief pitcher. After turning heads with 95 mph heat in a pair of mop-up appearances last year, San Diego had the 25-year-old righty log innings in the Panama Winter League. Until a few days ago, his number of innings pitched this spring (7 1/3) exceeded his number of plate appearances (he’s now up to 12). Manager Andy Green sees Bethancourt as a reliever who can serve as a third catcher and pinch-hitter when he's not available to pitch. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters