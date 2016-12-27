Ronda Rousey will not do any interviews or media availability before this Friday night's bantamweight title match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She made a brief appearance in UFC's "Embedded" video series and broke her silence while on a photoshoot.

“I don’t care about anything except for winning this fight and I’m not spending energy on anything else,” Rousey said.

Rousey makes her cameo at the 7:00 mark. Watch the video clip below:

This will be Rousey's first fight since suffering her first career loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015

The weigh-in for Rousey's fight will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena.