MMA

Ronda Rousey breaks her silence: Only care about winning this fight

SI Wire
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Ronda Rousey will not do any interviews or media availability before this Friday night's bantamweight title match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She made a brief appearance in UFC's "Embedded" video series and broke her silence while on a photoshoot.

“I don’t care about anything except for winning this fight and I’m not spending energy on anything else,” Rousey said.

Rousey makes her cameo at the 7:00 mark. Watch the video clip below:

This will be Rousey's first fight since suffering her first career loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015

The weigh-in for Rousey's fight will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters