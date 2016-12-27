Ronda Rousey breaks her silence: Only care about winning this fight
Ronda Rousey will not do any interviews or media availability before this Friday night's bantamweight title match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. She made a brief appearance in UFC's "Embedded" video series and broke her silence while on a photoshoot.
“I don’t care about anything except for winning this fight and I’m not spending energy on anything else,” Rousey said.
Rousey makes her cameo at the 7:00 mark. Watch the video clip below:
This will be Rousey's first fight since suffering her first career loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015
The weigh-in for Rousey's fight will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena.