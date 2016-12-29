Down
Ronda Rousey shows off lean physique at UFC 207 weigh-in
Watch: Ronda Rousey weighs in for UFC 207

Ronda Rousey made a brief appearance at weigh-ins for UFC 207 on Thursday, walking to the scale and exiting without much fanfare. 

Rousey was accompanied by her coach Edmond Tarverdyan and nutritionist Mike Dolce, and made weight at 135 before leaving the room without posing for photos, as seen in the video above.

Rousey will take on Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday in her first fight since losing her undefeated record and bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 last November. 

Nunes, who took the bantamweight belt from Miesha Tate at UFC 200, also weighed in at 135 on Thursday, but interacted with the audience more than Rousey. 

The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night, and the main card can be viewed on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

