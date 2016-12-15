UFC made its debut in New York City with Conor McGregor as its main attraction. He didn’t disappoint, strutting to the ring and hyping himself up to 50 Cent’s “I Get Money,” and telling the crowd that he “runs New York.” In just the second round, he showcased his elite boxing skills in the octagon, knocking out Alvarez to become the “double champ,” demanding his second belt in the ring. He’d later be forced to relinquish one, but the image of McGregor with two belts around his shoulders will live on in history. — Kenny Ducey

