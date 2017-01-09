Dana White claps back at ‘uppity, 80-year-old lady’ Meryl Streep

UFC president Dana White responded to actress Meryl Streep’s criticism of MMA at Sunday’s Golden Globes on Monday.

“It’s not going to be everybody's thing,” White said in an interview with TMZ. “And the last thing I expect is an uppity 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love MMA.”

During a speech on Sunday night mainly focused on criticizing Donald Trump, Streep slighted MMA and football. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” she said, “and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts. Which are not the arts.”

“Of course it's an art,” White said in response.

White is just the latest to fire back at Streep. Most of the MMA world was up in arms on Sunday night after Streep’s comments.