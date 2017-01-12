Conor McGregor calls out Floyd Mayweather on Twitter: 'Call me C.J. Watson'
UFC champion Conor McGregor continued his war of words with retired boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather on Wednesday.
Mayweather said he would offer McGregor $15 million to fight, far below McGregor's asking price of $100 million.
While McGregor, who has received a boxing license in California, did not say whether he would accept the offer, he went on Twitter and posted a picture of himself standing over Mayweather holding championship belts with the caption, “Call me C.J. Watson!”
Call me C.J Watson! https://t.co/9m2Omw4Wca pic.twitter.com/GZMzxxTsbb— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 11, 2017
McGregor is referencing Mayweather’s issues with basketball player C.J. Watson, who is now with the Orlando Magic.
Mayweather allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend for exchanging text messages with Watson, and ultimately served two months in jail for domestic violence after the incident.
The CEO of Mayweather Promotions has already said that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor would never happen, adding that McGregor getting a boxing license is nothing more than a ploy to get more fans.
- Scooby Axson