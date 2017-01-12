MMA

Conor McGregor calls out Floyd Mayweather on Twitter: 'Call me C.J. Watson'

SI Wire
2 hours ago

UFC champion Conor McGregor continued his war of words with retired boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather on Wednesday.

Mayweather said he would offer McGregor $15 million to fight, far below McGregor's asking price of $100 million.

While McGregor, who has received a boxing license in California, did not say whether he would accept the offer, he went on Twitter and posted a picture of himself standing over Mayweather holding championship belts with the caption, “Call me C.J. Watson!”

McGregor is referencing Mayweather’s issues with basketball player C.J. Watson, who is now with the Orlando Magic.

Mayweather allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend for exchanging text messages with Watson, and ultimately served two months in jail for domestic violence after the incident.

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions has already said that a fight between Mayweather and McGregor would never happen, adding that McGregor getting a boxing license is nothing more than a ploy to get more fans.

- Scooby Axson

