Amanda Nunes apologizes to Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize to Ronda Rousey for her conduct surrounding their fight.

Nunes’s comments come in wake of the news that Rousey may retire following her loss to Nunes. Nunes was frequently combative after her dominant win, posting on social media to celebrate and making clear she felt disrespected by the way their fight was covered leading up to the actual bout.

Her Tuesday post was a full turn from that.

Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect

The post includes a photo of the two women embracing after the fight.