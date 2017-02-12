MMA

UFC 208 results: Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson

Mike Dyce
3 hours ago

Earlier in the week, Anderson Silva, an MMA fighter with little left to accomplish in his historic career made it clear he was eyeing another run at the UFC middleweight title, claiming he had five or six fights left in him.

At that point, he hadn't won a match since 2012 (a 2015 win against Nick Diaz was overturned because of a positive drug test). Then came Saturday night at UFC 208 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

It took a couple of minutes for the action to get started, but Silva was able to press forward and get Brunson on his heals with a right hand A desperate Brunson went for a take down, but Silva was able to defend and fight free along the cage. At the end of the first round, Brunson was caught with a spinning back kick. Silva pursued and got the clinch, but Brunson landed upper cuts and hooks to fight it off. 

Midway through the second round, Silva nailed a spinning back fist with a solid kick to the body, though Brunson did well to weather the damage. Silva began to display some of his vintage showmanship, but the effective strikes were lacking.

MMA
The Big Interview: After a year of change for the UFC, Dana White remains unfazed and unfiltered

Brunson came out aggressively early in the third round, with Silva struggling to land anything to slow Brunson down. Brunson was keen to go for the take down and Silva did well to defend it, once nearly sinking in a standing guillotine. Silva eventually returned to try for the clinch, but like earlier in the bout, Brunson was able to do more damage than Silva.

While waiting for the judges score cards, Brunson and Silva sat on the mat, sharing some words, before standing up, both men raising their hands triumphantly in the air. Ultimately it was a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) for Silva.

This win sets up a potential middleweight title run, though Silva hinted at retirement in an emotional post-fight interview.

"I’ve been working hard for along time to fight here. I just put in my heart the whole time," Silva said. "Now I fight just to give a gift for everybody here. I know I’m too old for fighting.

"When I come inside the cage, all my life is inside the cage. I respect everybody in here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters