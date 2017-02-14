MMA

Brock Lesnar notifies UFC of his retirement from MMA

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Brock Lesnar has notified the UFC of his retirement from MMA, Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reports.

Lesnar is no longer on the UFC roster and was removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency's drug-testing pool. He is serving a one-year suspension by USADA for two positive tests during last summer. He was eligible to return on July 15, 2017. His suspension is frozen and would resume if he decides to re-enter the drug testing pool.

Lesnar's last fight was a victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200. One of the positive tests came from an out-of-competition test before the fight but was not revealed until after the match.

The Nevada Athletic Commission also handed down a one-year suspension and $250,000 fine for the positive tests.

Lesnar has returned to his career in the WWE and is expected to compete at WrestleMania in April.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters