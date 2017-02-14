Brock Lesnar has notified the UFC of his retirement from MMA, Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reports.

Lesnar is no longer on the UFC roster and was removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency's drug-testing pool. He is serving a one-year suspension by USADA for two positive tests during last summer. He was eligible to return on July 15, 2017. His suspension is frozen and would resume if he decides to re-enter the drug testing pool.

Lesnar's last fight was a victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200. One of the positive tests came from an out-of-competition test before the fight but was not revealed until after the match.

The Nevada Athletic Commission also handed down a one-year suspension and $250,000 fine for the positive tests.

Lesnar has returned to his career in the WWE and is expected to compete at WrestleMania in April.