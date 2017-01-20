As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, athletes around the world watched and reacted to the news online.

Some in the NBA, NFL and MLB offered advice to their fellow Americans, while some simply provided commentary on the event. One soccer club—Dulwich, of a lower-division soccer league—even made a quip about the early turnout at the event.

Below are some of the reactions from Friday.

We've seen bigger crowds at Champion Hill. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/9SIDjTwyLb — Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) January 20, 2017

Some of those secret service people could play Left Tackle right now in the league — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) January 20, 2017

Inauguration Day.. Some folks happier than they've ever been.. some folks madder than they've ever been.. what a time to be alive — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2017

What a day today is for @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/6EZuRmuhK7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump right now pic.twitter.com/jXpahHAoDP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2017

As we begin this new chapter there are some things we all need to remember if we're going to be able move forward together. #Thread — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

A lot of people are worried and scared and at risk of being marginalized or ignored by this incoming administration. Be mindful of that. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

Reach out & help others. Practice empathy. Show some humility & listen. Strive for equality & justice for all. All boats rise with the tide. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

Remember not everyone has the same American experience as you. Just because it hasn't happened to you, doesn't mean it's not happening. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

Exercise your 1st Amendment rights. Stay informed. Challenge yourself to hear both sides. Speak truth to power and hold them accountable. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

Embrace diversity. Be accepting. Don't rush to judgements or assume something is illegitimate because it's different. Keep an open mind. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017

Stay woke!!!! — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) January 20, 2017

Today we start a new chapter, let's work together, and remember only saying negative without an idea is creating divide, it does not help US — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) January 20, 2017

Pray for our leaders and that we all can make America great again! #TrumpInauguration 🇺🇸 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) January 20, 2017

It was previously reported that Olympian Caitlyn Jenner would be in attendance at the inauguration as a representative of LGBTQ rights.