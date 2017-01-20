More Sports

Athletes react to the inauguration of President Donald Trump

SI Wire
2 hours ago

As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, athletes around the world watched and reacted to the news online.

Some in the NBA, NFL and MLB offered advice to their fellow Americans, while some simply provided commentary on the event. One soccer club—Dulwich, of a lower-division soccer league—even made a quip about the early turnout at the event.

Below are some of the reactions from Friday.

It was previously reported that Olympian Caitlyn Jenner would be in attendance at the inauguration as a representative of LGBTQ rights. 

