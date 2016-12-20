NBA

Watch: Malcolm Brogdon puts LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on a poster

Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon put LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on a poster with two highlight-reel dunks in Milwaukee.

Brogdon took care of Irving early in the game.

With the Bucks trailing in the third quarter, Brogdon went up against James and put Milwaukee within four points.

No dunk will come against Kevin Love as he missed Tuesday night's game with a knee injury.

James ultimately got the last laugh after he hit a go-ahead three in overtime to give the Cavaliers a 114–108 victory.

Cleveland improved to 20–6 while the Bucks fell to 13–13.

James posted 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to Bogdon's six points.

