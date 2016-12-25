NBA

How Richard Jefferson stole Christmas

Jeremy Woo
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Richard Jefferson, yes, 36-year-old Richard Jefferson, turned back the clock in rather staggering fashion this Christmas.

A pair of fourth-quarter dunks from the Cavs’ elder statesman ended up stealing the show in the NBA’s showcase game, a rematch between Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors, who blew a 3–1 lead in the Finals battled all the way to the end of a thoroughly entertaining holiday clash. The Cavs rallied late to pull it out 109–108.

First, Jefferson victimized Kevin Durant, and then got a technical foul for winking at him after he dunked. The call was some kind of unfair, because as we get older, sometimes we develop facial tics and stuff like that,

Then, RJ got Klay Thompson, and didn’t get a tech.

This has been How Richard Jefferson Stole Christmas. Happy holidays.

