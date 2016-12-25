NBA

Did Russell Westbrook celebrate Irving’s game winner vs. Warriors, Durant?

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Count Russell Westbrook among the potentially excited parties after Kyrie Irving hit a game winner against the Warriors — and perhaps more importantly, his former teammate Kevin Durant — on Christmas.

Or, not. Controversy!

After Irving buried the shot that eventually sank Golden State in a Finals rematch...it seemed Westbrook apparently caught wind of the play while warming up for the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves. He was giddy after sinking a shot of his own. It was caught on video, sent out on the Thunder’s official account, and quickly went viral, because it sure sounds like Kyrie.

Not much explanation needed there, really — except that he then denied any possible correlation between the two events when asked about it. According to Westbrook, he was saying Jayme, referring to the daughter of Thunder trainer Joe Sharpe. So there’s that.

ESPN’s Royce Young points out that Jayme is standing on the baseline in that video. He also has the full kicker:

[tweet:https://twitter.com/royceyoung/status/813178543156957184]

This comes with a quick language warning.

Here is the evidence. You decide. The Westbrook-Durant Cold War continues.

