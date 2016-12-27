NBA

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid wouldn’t stop slapping each other on the butt

Tuesday December 27th, 2016

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins and Sixers bigman Joel Embiid were having so much fun playing each other on Monday night that they decided to slap each other on the butts after a first quarter whistle.

The Process traveled going up against Boogie, and as the two trotted down to the other end Cousins decided to slap him on the rear end in good fun. Embiid retaliated. Then the two exchanged slaps again.

If you’ll recall, the two were supposed to duel for the first time on Nov. 30, but a wet floor in Philadelphia postponed that game until January. Apparently they were excited to finally be out on the floor together.

After the game, Cousins told the Kings broadcast Embiid “has a great chance to be the best big in the league...after I retire.”

Anthony Davis would like a word.

– Kenny Ducey

