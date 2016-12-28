NBA

Watch: Carmelo Anthony ejected for striking Hawks’ Sefolosha

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Carmelo Anthony and Thabo Sefolosha got into it as the Knicks took on the Hawks on Wednesday, with Anthony eventually ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul.

The two battled for a rebound as Anthony extended his left hand and appearing to grab Sefolosha’s neck, then striking him in the face with his right elbow as they jostled for position. Sefolosha was given a technical for pushing back, and Anthony was removed from the game, which was 41–38 in favor of Atlanta in the second quarter.

Anthony recorded 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting and five rebounds on the night. This marked his his second ejection of the season. He is tied for the league lead with John Wall of the Wizards.

