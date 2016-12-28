NBA

Watch: Bulls’ Jimmy Butler downs Nets with first buzzer-beating game-winner

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Jimmy Butler hit his first NBA regular-season game-winner to cement a Bulls win over the Nets, 101–99 on Wednesday night. 

Butler stepped back over Bojan Bogdanovic and drained a long two as time expired, completing a 40-point effort after tweaking his ankle earlier in the fourth quarter.

On a night where Dwyane Wade was banged up and sat down the stretch, Butler put the Bulls on his back and salvaged the win.

While this was his first game-winner that counted, he memorably hit one in the 2014 preseason to beat the Hawks.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chicago moved to 16–16.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters