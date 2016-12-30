Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 10th week of the NBA season featured some familiar social stars—J.R. Smith, Nick Young, the Sacramento Kings…and babies. We'll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Sacramento Kings

RT if this should be the Western Conference starters



Stephen Cury

Russell Westbrok

James Haren

Kevin Duran

DeMarcus Cousins

#NBAVote — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2016

No one really had as good a moment online as the Kings did this week. Not only did they make us all laugh, but they secured over 13,000 extra votes for Boogie Cousins in the process!

2. Ron Baker

.@RonBaker31 here for a last-minute gift idea for the holidays!



BUY NOW! https://t.co/U8HPHV9vRq pic.twitter.com/OEkwjl7HdQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 24, 2016

This is Ron’s second appearance on the Social Rankings, and You’re Too Big To Dream Small is absolutely a real book. And it’s only $19.95.

3. LeBron James

When you hold up your end of the bet, and end up eating raw garlic. 😝 #LostAGameOfPongToBronny #ExcuseMyStuffyNose #RandomShenanigans A video posted by @mrs_savannahrj on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

Even the great ones can’t eat an entire clove of garlic without some pain. He needed a banana!!

He also called Richard Jefferson 95 years old.

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

4. Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles: He’s a fantastic shooter on and off the floor.

5. San Antonio Spurs

