The 76ers' best laid plans went awry when, after finally landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, their first post-Sam Hinkie draftee broke his foot. Shortly after signing with the team, Ben Simmons fractured a bone in his right foot during training camp, likely ending his rookie season before it began. If Simmons doesn’t play this season, he will become the third 76ers' rookie since 2013 to miss their entire first year. — Rohan Nadkarni

