In a forgettable season marked by untimely injuries, nothing was more embarrassing for the Clippers than how Blake Griffin broke his hand in January: by punching the team’s assistant equipment manager. Griffin fractured his hand after punching Matias Testi in the face, an injury that kept him out of the Clippers’ lineup for weeks. Griffin returned in time for the playoffs, only for L.A. to be bounced by the Blazers in Round 1. — Rohan Nadkarni