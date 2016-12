In a summer of shocking free-agency moves, Dwyane Wade threw his hat in the ring by leaving Miami for the Chicago Bulls. Wade, a member of the Heat since the team drafted him in 2003, saw his relationship with Pat Riley break down as Miami failed to find a way to appease the franchise’s biggest star. Instead, Wade found what he wanted in Chicago, the city where he grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and the Bulls. — Rohan Nadkarni