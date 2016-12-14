NBA

91. Russell Westbrook chases Oscar Robertson

When Kevin Durant left for the Bay Area, many assumed Russell Westbrook would follow him out the door. Instead, Westbrook re-upped with the Thunder and began a full-on statistical assault on the league. On pace to become the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62, Westbrook keeps finding himself in great historic company. First it was tying Michael Jordan with seven straight triple-doubles, then he became the first player with a 25-point, 20-assist triple-double since Magic Johnson in 1988-89. — Ben Eagle

