Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen all ended their careers in 2016, taking with them fond memories of the ‘90s, hard-fought playoff series and intense rivalries. Garnett vs. Duncan was long one of the NBA’s marquee matchups, with Duncan enjoying more team success until Garnett was traded to Boston. Allen helped Garnett capture his only title with the Celtics, though their relationship cooled when Allen left Boston to join the Heat—with whom he hit one of the clutchest shots in NBA Finals history. — Rohan Nadkarni