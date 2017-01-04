The Heat announced Wednesday that forward Justise Winslow will likely miss the rest of the season and is set to have surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Winslow, 20 years old and considered one of the Heat’s major assets for the future, was averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, shooting just 35% from the field. He appeared in just 18 games. He is a left-handed shooter, with the injury coming to his non-dominant arm.

Miami entered Wednesday at 10–26 and is likely bound for the draft lottery. Center Hassan Whiteside is also injured, dealing with eye problems, as is point guard Goran Dragic. The latter has been a part of trade rumors of late, and if the Heat continue to backslide, that could intensify.

Winslow had not played since Dec. 30.