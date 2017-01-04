Russell Westbrook has been frustrated with referees a fair amount this season, but this was most likely an accident.

Westbrook accidentally drilled referee Sean Corbin in the head with an errant pass during a dead ball while Corbin was not looking. He is the NBA’s assist leader, and not everyone has eyes in the back of their skull.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook drills referee in the head with the ball pic.twitter.com/57PygvLNHG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 5, 2017

Westbrook got a technical foul for this anyway. We’re sorry to everyone involved.