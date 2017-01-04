NBA

Russell Westbrook drilled a ref in the head with the ball, probably by accident

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Russell Westbrook has been frustrated with referees a fair amount this season, but this was most likely an accident.

Westbrook accidentally drilled referee Sean Corbin in the head with an errant pass during a dead ball while Corbin was not looking. He is the NBA’s assist leader, and not everyone has eyes in the back of their skull.

Westbrook got a technical foul for this anyway. We’re sorry to everyone involved.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters