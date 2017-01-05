NBA

Marco Belinelli hit the greatest game winner in NBA history, except it didn’t count

Show me the L2M report right now, because Marco Belinelli made the greatest shot in the history of basketball on Thursday, and the refs took it away.

Honestly, I didn’t watch a single second of this Thursday night Hornets-Pistons game, but the greatness of this play made it worth a second look. I don’t even want to reason out why or why not it should have counted, I just want to admire the overall ballsiness of this decision to bounce the ball off a defender, catch it yourself and hoist for the BANK SHOT WINNER.

​It didn’t count, alas. Marco will always have a place in my heart anyway.

