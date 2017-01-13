NBA

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban supports adding an NBA team in Mexico

Friday January 13th, 2017

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he supports putting an NBA team in Mexico and says that the distance between a franchise in Mexico and teams traveling from the United States would not be a factor.

Cuban made the remarks after the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113–108 on Thursday night at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City. It was the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico.

"I would love a team down here. I think it would really help the sport," Cuban said according to ESPN. "I would like to come back with the Mavericks, and every time that the NBA asks, we would love to be here."

Mexico is hosting another NBA game on Saturday when the Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs.

As part of the NBA Global Games 2017, the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers, 140–112, at O2 Arena in London on Thursday.

