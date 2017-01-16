NBA

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis leaves after scary fall

SI Wire
30 minutes ago

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Monday’s game against the Pacers in the third quarter after taking a hard fall under the basket. He left to have X-rays performed on his thumb and tailbone, which came back negative, and was ruled doubtful to return.

With just over seven minutes to play in the period, Davis went up against Indiana’s Myles Turner and was knocked on his back. It took him a few minutes to get to his feet, and he was up walking rather gingerly.

He would shoot free throws before exiting with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters