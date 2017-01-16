Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Monday’s game against the Pacers in the third quarter after taking a hard fall under the basket. He left to have X-rays performed on his thumb and tailbone, which came back negative, and was ruled doubtful to return.

With just over seven minutes to play in the period, Davis went up against Indiana’s Myles Turner and was knocked on his back. It took him a few minutes to get to his feet, and he was up walking rather gingerly.

He would shoot free throws before exiting with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

