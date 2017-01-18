NBA

Report: Sixers’ Ben Simmons could debut after All-Star break

SI Wire
30 minutes ago

No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons could finally take the court for the Sixers after the All-Star break, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Simmons, who is recovering from a broken foot, could be ready to go by March, although the possibility remains he sits out the entire season, with the Sixers unlikely to make serious waves.

The 20-year-old point forward fractured his fifth metatarsal in his right foot in training camp and has been brought back slowly, recently returning to team drills. 

In the meantime, Joel Embiid has become the face of the franchise, leading the Sixers to some unexpected success in the new year as they try to shake the mantle of league doormat going forward.

