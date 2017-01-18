The Warriors host the Thunder on Wednesday as Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook square off for the second time as opponents.

Golden State handily won the first meeting, comes off a huge win over the Cavs on Monday, and has home–court advantage, so the Warriors will be favored as usual. But Westbrook’s demolition tour of the NBA continues here, and the scrappy Thunder are in the middle of a successful year themselves. At minimum, we should be in for an exciting game.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.