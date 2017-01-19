NBA

NBA All-Star Starters: Stephen Curry Beats Out Russell Westbrook In West

Ben Golliver
Thursday January 19th, 2017

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will be joined by his new point guard, but not his old point guard, in the All-Star Game starting lineup.

The NBA announced the 10 All-Star starters on Thursday, and Golden State’s Stephen Curry beat out Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook for one of the starting spots in the Western Conference. Westbrook must now be voted by the coaches as an All-Star reserve even though he leads the NBA in scoring and is on track to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1962 to average a triple double.

Durant will be joined by Curry, Rockets guard James Harden, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Pelicans forward Anthony Davis on the West’s starting squad.

LeBron James headlines an East squad that also includes Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Bulls forward Jimmy Butler and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA altered its voting process for the starters this year by adding a media panel and a player vote. In previous years, voting for the starters was conducted entirely by a fan vote on social media. This year, the fans counted for 50% of the vote, with the media representing 25% and the players representing the final 25%.

Antetokounmpo is the only first-time All-Star selection among the 10 starters. However, the Bucks forward is one of four players, along with Harden, DeRozan and Butler, to be voted in as starters for the first time.    

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, in New Orleans. The game was originally slated for Charlotte but was later moved due to a dispute over North Carolina’s HB2 bill.

SI.com made its selections for the All-Star Game starters earlier this week, with James, Butler, Antetokounmpo, Durant, Harden and Leonard all earning the nod. SI.com preferred Westbrook over Curry, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry over Irving, Washington’s John Wall over DeRozan, and Golden State’s Draymond Green over Davis. However, Curry, Irving, DeRozan and Davis were all included on SI.com’s reserve selections

