Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins faces a one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the Kings' 112–107 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Unless one of those technical fouls is rescinded, Cousins likely will have to sit out Wednesday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

Cousins first technical came in third quarter after Kings forward Matt Barnes and Cousins were involved in an incident with Bulls assistant head coach Jim Boylen and Bulls forward Taj Gibson.

Cousins shoved Boylen's arm away as things started to get heated. Cousins, Barnes and Gibson were all given technicals.

The second technical and automatic ejection came with just 1.1 seconds left. Cousins argued with officials after he thought he was fouled on a three-point attempt.

Cousins finished the game with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

- Scooby Axson