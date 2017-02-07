NBA

DeMarcus Cousins set an NBA record with his suspension for technical fouls

SI Wire
an hour ago

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was suspended by the NBA after picking up his 16th technical foul against the Bulls on Monday, marking the earliest a player has ever been suspended for exceeding the amount of technical fouls allowed over the course of a season.

A league rule created in 2006 states that any player who receives a 16th technical will receive an automatic one-game suspension without pay—something that happened to Cousins on March 30 of last season. By earning the suspension on Feb. 7, Cousins breaks Dwight Howard’s record for earliest automatic suspension, which he set on March 5, 2011.

Cousins was assessed the technical foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game. He was also fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture and inappropriate statement as he left the court after a win over the Warriors on Saturday.

The 26-year-old will continue to receive an automatic one-game suspension for every two technical fouls after this. To break Rasheed Wallace’s record for most technical fouls in a season set in 2001, he’d need to rack up 26 more.

Sacramento's next game will be against the Celtics on Wednesday night.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters