NBA

Quincy Acy gives back to D-League teammates after signing Nets contract

SI Wire
22 minutes ago

Forward Quincy Acy signed a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets and celebrated his deal by purchasing $250 gift cards to his D-League teammates and shoes to all staff, according to Sam Amick of USA Today.

Acy, 26, was on a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets after beginning the season with the Texas Legends of the NBA D-League. His Legends teammates were making either $19,500 or $26,000 annually, in accordance with league rules.

Ten Days To Make It: The Rise Of Yogi Ferrell

Brooklyn marks Acy's fifth team in as many seasons since being drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2012. He previously spent time in the D-League with the Bakerfield Jam in 2012–13. 

Acy is averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

