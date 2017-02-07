Quincy Acy gives back to D-League teammates after signing Nets contract

Forward Quincy Acy signed a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets and celebrated his deal by purchasing $250 gift cards to his D-League teammates and shoes to all staff, according to Sam Amick of USA Today.

Acy, 26, was on a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets after beginning the season with the Texas Legends of the NBA D-League. His Legends teammates were making either $19,500 or $26,000 annually, in accordance with league rules.

Brooklyn marks Acy's fifth team in as many seasons since being drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2012. He previously spent time in the D-League with the Bakerfield Jam in 2012–13.

Acy is averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.