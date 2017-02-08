NBA

Stephen Curry responds to Under Armour CEO who supports Trump

SI Wire
an hour ago

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke out in support of Under Armour as a company but also called President Trump an a--, when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank told CNBC that President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description,” Curry said., “if you remove the et.

Curry spoke at length with Plank and other people within the company. Plank told Curry that his comments were meant from a business perspective. Under Armour released a statement clarifying the company's position on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating,” Curry added, “how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It;s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

Olajuwon Refuses To Be Shaken By Trump’s Muslim Ban

Curry is more concerned that the company adopts some of Trump's values. He noted that “there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters