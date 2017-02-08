Stephen Curry responds to Under Armour CEO who supports Trump

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke out in support of Under Armour as a company but also called President Trump an a--, when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank told CNBC that President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description,” Curry said., “if you remove the et.”

Curry spoke at length with Plank and other people within the company. Plank told Curry that his comments were meant from a business perspective. Under Armour released a statement clarifying the company's position on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating,” Curry added, “how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It;s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

Curry is more concerned that the company adopts some of Trump's values. He noted that “there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”