Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker will undergo surgery after tearing his left ACL for the second time, coach Jason Kidd announced on Thursday.

Parker sustained the injury during the Bucks' 106–88 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, and it was originally ruled a left knee sprain. An MRI revealed Parker had torn the ligament.

The injury will need 12 months of rehab, which will require the third-year forward to miss the remainder of this season and possibly the beginning of the 2017–18 season.

Parker played in just 25 games his rookie year after tearing the same ACL.

The 21-year-old forward out of Duke has been averaging a career-high 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.