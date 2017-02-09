Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley says he was at Madison Square Garden for only a few minutes before being asked by security why he was at the game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the first quarter of New York's 119–115 loss during a stoppage in play.

Oakley says he purchased a ticket which happened to be a few rows behind Knicks owner James Dolan.

"I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said to the New York Daily News. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving.”

Authorities say that Oakley punched three different employees that work for Madison Square Garden. All three had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Oakley was handcuffed and arrested and later booked on with three third degree assault counts, and one third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass,

The team released a statement shortly after the incident, saying Oakley's tirade was “highly inappropriate and completely abusive," and added that Oakley "was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

- Scooby Axson