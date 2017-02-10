NBA

NBA Social Rankings: The Knicks Own The Floor... Finally

  • The Knicks owned the floor—something they’ll rarely do on the court—and top this week's NBA Social Rankings. Get ready for a lot of Phil Jackson and Charles Oakley.
Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The Knicks dominated the week off the floor—something they’ll never actually do on it—in social and Joel Embiid made yet another appearance. It was a good time. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Phil Jackson

Look, this is all about who won the week online, right? Well, no one dropped more fire than Phil Jackson, who talked about “Bleacher’s Ding” and then dropped some emojis in a follow-up tweet. No one can start more with fewer characters. I’m stoned out of my mind just reading these.

2. New York Knicks

The Knicks made waves with this statement following Charles Oakley’s ejection on Wednesday, and their final line was insanely petty.

3. Boogie

Warning: NSFW

BOOGIEEEE!!!!!

4. Bryan Cranston

@bryancranston and @mnshyamalan thought pretending to slap Tony Parker on the butt was hilarious

A video posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Why he thought this was funny, I’ll never know. But he looked like a little kid and it warmed our hearts.

5. Joel Embiid

Speaking of Bryan Cranston… Let’s cook.

6. Sacramento Kings

They’ve done it again!!

7. James Harden

As previously noted, it’s hilarious when grown men act like children.

8. Draymond Green

I want to know what his Postmates order was, though…

9. Bill Walton

Okay, I realized this is from last Thursday, but it was lost in the shuffle. It’s too good not to share. It is the only time I’ve ever wanted to reply to a tweet and say “Dad.”

10. DeAndre Jordan

I’m not sure how this is possible.

