NBA Social Rankings: The Knicks Own The Floor... Finally
Quickly
- The Knicks owned the floor—something they’ll rarely do on the court—and top this week's NBA Social Rankings. Get ready for a lot of Phil Jackson and Charles Oakley.
Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The Knicks dominated the week off the floor—something they’ll never actually do on it—in social and Joel Embiid made yet another appearance. It was a good time. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:
1. Phil Jackson
So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be— Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017
Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.— Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 7, 2017
Look, this is all about who won the week online, right? Well, no one dropped more fire than Phil Jackson, who talked about “Bleacher’s Ding” and then dropped some emojis in a follow-up tweet. No one can start more with fewer characters. I’m stoned out of my mind just reading these.
2. New York Knicks
February 9, 2017
The Knicks made waves with this statement following Charles Oakley’s ejection on Wednesday, and their final line was insanely petty.
3. Boogie
Warning: NSFW
BOOGIEEEE!!!!!
4. Bryan Cranston
Why he thought this was funny, I’ll never know. But he looked like a little kid and it warmed our hearts.
5. Joel Embiid
Heisenberg #LetsCook pic.twitter.com/yeTSiNScKk— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 9, 2017
Speaking of Bryan Cranston… Let’s cook.
6. Sacramento Kings
.@warriors fans leaving the building like pic.twitter.com/3CNIDWfaDm— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2017
They’ve done it again!!
7. James Harden
As previously noted, it’s hilarious when grown men act like children.
8. Draymond Green
Draymond with the fire snap pic.twitter.com/m23yYCakfd— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 6, 2017
I want to know what his Postmates order was, though…
9. Bill Walton
Bloom on everybody pic.twitter.com/xlJJ25RocK— Bill Walton (@BillWalton) February 2, 2017
Okay, I realized this is from last Thursday, but it was lost in the shuffle. It’s too good not to share. It is the only time I’ve ever wanted to reply to a tweet and say “Dad.”
10. DeAndre Jordan
DeAndre Jordan just got a ball stuck in the Madison Square Garden scoreboard... (📹: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/X2Hh6MEYPS— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017
I’m not sure how this is possible.