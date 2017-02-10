Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The Knicks dominated the week off the floor—something they’ll never actually do on it—in social and Joel Embiid made yet another appearance. It was a good time. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Phil Jackson

So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 7, 2017

Look, this is all about who won the week online, right? Well, no one dropped more fire than Phil Jackson, who talked about “Bleacher’s Ding” and then dropped some emojis in a follow-up tweet. No one can start more with fewer characters. I’m stoned out of my mind just reading these.

2. New York Knicks

The Knicks made waves with this statement following Charles Oakley’s ejection on Wednesday, and their final line was insanely petty.

3. Boogie

Warning: NSFW

BOOGIEEEE!!!!!

4. Bryan Cranston

@bryancranston and @mnshyamalan thought pretending to slap Tony Parker on the butt was hilarious A video posted by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Why he thought this was funny, I’ll never know. But he looked like a little kid and it warmed our hearts.

5. Joel Embiid

Speaking of Bryan Cranston… Let’s cook.

6. Sacramento Kings

They’ve done it again!!

7. James Harden

As previously noted, it’s hilarious when grown men act like children.

8. Draymond Green

Draymond with the fire snap pic.twitter.com/m23yYCakfd — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 6, 2017

I want to know what his Postmates order was, though…

9. Bill Walton

Bloom on everybody pic.twitter.com/xlJJ25RocK — Bill Walton (@BillWalton) February 2, 2017

Okay, I realized this is from last Thursday, but it was lost in the shuffle. It’s too good not to share. It is the only time I’ve ever wanted to reply to a tweet and say “Dad.”

10. DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan just got a ball stuck in the Madison Square Garden scoreboard... (📹: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/X2Hh6MEYPS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

I’m not sure how this is possible.