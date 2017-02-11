Thunder fans greeted Kevin Durant with a chorus of boos when he took the court on Saturday in his return to Oklahoma City.

Durant signed with the Warriors last summer after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Thunder franchise, including eight years in Oklahoma City.

Saturday marks Durant's first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena since the Thunder lost to the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals last year. The Warriors ended up winning the series in seven games before losing the NBA Finals.

Here's how Thunder fans received Durant when he took the court for final pregame warmups.

Oklahoma City fans serenade Kevin Durant with boos as he takes the floor for final pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/4ZiMzD7W4V — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 12, 2017

The Warriors have beat the Thunder twice this season, with both victories coming at Oracle Arena.