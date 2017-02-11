NBA

WATCH: Thunder fans boo Kevin Durant as he takes court in Oklahoma City return

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Thunder fans greeted Kevin Durant with a chorus of boos when he took the court on Saturday in his return to Oklahoma City. 

Durant signed with the Warriors last summer after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Thunder franchise, including eight years in Oklahoma City. 

Saturday marks Durant's first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena since the Thunder lost to the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals last year. The Warriors ended up winning the series in seven games before losing the NBA Finals. 

Here's how Thunder fans received Durant when he took the court for final pregame warmups. 

The Warriors have beat the Thunder twice this season, with both victories coming at Oracle Arena. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters