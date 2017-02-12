Report: Blazers trade Mason Plumlee to Nuggets

The Trail Blazers agreed to trade center Mason Plumlee and a second–round pick to the Nuggets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a first–round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

The first–round pick originally belonged to the Grizzlies. The Blazers now possess three first–round selections in the 2017 NBA draft.

Plumlee, 26, is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season for Portland. Nurkic, 22, is averaging 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds this season.

Plumlee is in his fourth NBA season.

The Blazers are ninth in the Western Conference at 23–31, one game behind Denver.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on February 23.