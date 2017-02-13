The NBA is considering having Michael Jordan and commissioner Adam Silver try to reconcile the dispute between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

The report says a meeting between the involved parties would likely happen over a conference call, and would probably take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested on assault charges on Feb. 9.

Oakley maintains his innocence and says he was removed at the request of Knicks owner James Dolan, while the Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior.

New York radio host Michael Kay reported that Oakley had been banned from MSG for life, but Dolan said the ban wasn't necessarily permanent in an appearance on Kay’s show.

Oakley played 10 seasons for the Knicks.

Jordan and Oakley played together for the Bulls and Wizards. Jordan is also the majority owner of the Hornets.