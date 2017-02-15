NBA

Report: Tyronn Lue knew Kevin Love was hurt when he played him vs. Thunder

SI Wire
27 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue knew that Kevin Love's knee was injured before playing him against Oklahoma City, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

Love underwent surgery on Tuesday to clean up "loose bodies" in his left knee. He is expected to miss six weeks,

"It was already (hurt), loose bodies were already in there so he just played through it and then after it got to a certain point he got the MRI and he found out it was loose bodies floating around."

Deadline Pressure Building For East Challengers

Lue was considering resting Love against the Thunder, which was the second night of back-to-back games. Lue was told by Love, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving that they wanted to play. The Cavaliers lost to the Thunder 118-109.

