NBA

Forbes: Knicks highest valued NBA team, LeBron James highest paid player

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The New York Knicks are the NBA's highest valued team, according to Forbes and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is the league's highest paid player. 

The Knicks, who have missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, still bring in big bucks and are valued at $3.3 billion, up 10% from last year.

The explosion in value and player salaries are due in part to the NBA's $24 billion media deal with ESPN and TNT and the newly-signed collective bargaining agreement.

The Los Angeles Lakers are second on the list, followed by the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors rose 37% in value and are now worth $2.6 billion. The team also broke ground on a new $1 million arena set to open for the 2019-20 season and secured another $300 million in naming rights from Chase.

The Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) are fourth and the Boston Celtics (2.5 billion) round out the top five.

The defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are 11th on the list with a value of $1.2 billion. The New Orleans Pelicans are last on the list with a value of $750 million.

James is the NBA's highest paid player for the third straight year, with earnings of $88 million, including $55 million in endorsements. Warriors forward Kevin Durant is second ($62.5 million).

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($35 million off court) is third despite his $12.1 million annual basketball salary. Curry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and could command a contract worth over $200 million.

This year's top MVP candidates, Houston Rockets guard James Harden ($46.5 million) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook ($41.5 million) are fourth and fifth on the list.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters