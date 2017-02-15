NBA

NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more

14 minutes ago

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Portland Trail Blazers could deal Allen Crabbe, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu or Ed Davis if right deal comes through. (Hoops Hype)

• The Los Angeles Lakers are actively shopping sixth-man Lou Williams, and he could be moved by trade deadline.

• A potential Kevin Love-Carmelo Anthony blockbuster trade could still be an option. Love will miss the next six weeks due to a knee injury. (Chris Broussard, FOX Sports)

 

