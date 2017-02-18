NBA

Draymond Green ‘not trying to be peacemaker’ in Westbrook-Durant spat

3 hours ago

Much of the conversation ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game has focused on the reunion of Western Conference teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, whose relationship has been strained since Durant elected to leave the Thunder and join the Warriors. Don’t expect Draymond Green to step in and play mediator, though. 

“I’m not trying to be peacemaker,” Green told reporters Saturday. “They’re grown men.”

Green also didn’t appear interested in analyzing every interaction between the two. 

“I don’t know what they did,” Green said, when asked if the former teammates had talked during practice. “I don’t spend my time watching Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t. They may have said hi. I don’t know.”

Tensions between Durant and Westbrook reached a boiling point last week when Durant returned to Oklahoma City for the first time as a Warrior. Durant and Westbrook exchanged words during the game, and Green and Stephen Curry wore cupcake shirts during their postgame media availability, a reference to Westbrook’s passive-aggressive Instagram response to Durant’s departure. 

