Rockets’ Eric Gordon wins three-point contest
Eric Gordon topped Kyrie Irving in a tiebreaker round to win this year’s three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
After advancing to the final round, Irving and Gordon tied with 20 points, forcing a tiebreaker. Irving shot first, and Gordon topped his score with plenty of time to go, winning 21–18. The Rockets guard is a first-time winner, shooting in the arena where he played for five seasons.
ERIC GORDON IS YOUR #JBL3PT CHAMPION!#StateFarmSaturday #Rockets50 pic.twitter.com/zqsG2OP8zl— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2017
Charlotte’s Kemba Walker came in third.