NBA

Rockets’ Eric Gordon wins three-point contest

SI Wire
an hour ago

Eric Gordon topped Kyrie Irving in a tiebreaker round to win this year’s three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

After advancing to the final round, Irving and Gordon tied with 20 points, forcing a tiebreaker. Irving shot first, and Gordon topped his score with plenty of time to go, winning 21–18. The Rockets guard is a first-time winner, shooting in the arena where he played for five seasons.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker came in third.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters