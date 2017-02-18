Rockets’ Eric Gordon wins three-point contest

Eric Gordon topped Kyrie Irving in a tiebreaker round to win this year’s three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

After advancing to the final round, Irving and Gordon tied with 20 points, forcing a tiebreaker. Irving shot first, and Gordon topped his score with plenty of time to go, winning 21–18. The Rockets guard is a first-time winner, shooting in the arena where he played for five seasons.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker came in third.