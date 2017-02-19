The Kings and Pelicans have discussed a DeMarcus Cousins deal, according to multiple reports.

The Vertical first reported that the Kings, who had been believed to have cooled on the idea of trading their star center, engaged in trade discussions this weekend, including the Pelicans. Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports that New Orleans’ potential package would include shooting guard Buddy Hield (last year’s lottery pick) this year’s first-round pick, and another future first.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé has waffled in his desire to make a long-term financial commitment to Cousins, who will be up for a maximum extension this off-season. Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports Cousins will not be traded.

New Orleans is currently hosting All-Star weekend, with Cousins set to line up alongside Pelicans star (and fellow University of Kentucky product) Anthony Davis with the West All-Stars.

Cousins, 26, remains the NBA’s pre-eminent low post scorer, averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. His name has frequently come up in trade talks over the past few seasons.

