NBA

Kevin Durant threw Russell Westbrook an oop in the All-Star Game and everyone cared

Jeremy Woo
38 minutes ago

In a play you're going to see 97 times in the next 45 minutes, Kevin Durant threw an alley-oop dunk to Russell Westbrook in the All-Star game and healed the wounds of a broken nation in the process.

Here it is.

The West’s bench mockingly celebrated, and pretty much everyone — broadcasters, Twitter users, people in general, acted like this meant Westbrook liked Durant again. (Ok, DeAndre Jordan yelling yaaaaaay was funny).

From my significant experience having played basketball in  middle school, I can tell you that no, passing the ball to someone does not mean that you like them.

But we can pretend. Just like we all pretend every day, say, at the workplace, that we like people that we really dislike.

That got dark fast.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters