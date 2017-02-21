NBA

When is the NBA trade deadline?

SI Wire
Tuesday February 21st, 2017

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and many teams are engaged in discussions about potential deals. 

The biggest trade of the season went down on Sunday, when the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans in exchange for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and a protected first-round pick. 

The Celtics are rumored to be in discussions with the Bulls over a trade that would send Jimmy Butler to Boston, a move that would position the Celtics as a legitimate challenger to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. 

Trade Grades: Pelicans Fleece Kings, Land DeMarcus Cousins in Blockbuster

The deadline represents the last opportunity for contenders to strengthen their teams through a trade and for rebuilding franchises to unload salary and accumulate future assets.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters